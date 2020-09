Cerró el restaurante Pippo, un clásico porteño

A sad day. Buenos Aires has lost a legendary restaurant to COVID. Opened in 1937 Pippo has closed its doors for good. Open round the clock 10am-6am, famous for its vermicelli con pesto y tuco + colourful patrons, from actors + musicians to taxi drivers + insomniacs #buenosaires pic.twitter.com/55WCKc6qO1

— Vanessa Bell (@cremetoursBA) September 1, 2020