Este jueves, Atlético Tucumán oficializó el arribo del volante central Gastón Gil Romero, quien llega procedente de Estudiantes de La Plata.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fatleticotucuman%2Fposts%2F5063238117040412&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="679" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"></iframe>

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BceEa1QuFmE[/embed]