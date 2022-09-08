La noticia conmocionó al mundo entero y el ambiente del fútbol no fue la excepción. A sus 96 años falleció Isabel II, la monarca británica murió en el castillo de Balmoral. Al unísono, el Arsenal Football Club se encontraba disputando su partido por la UEFA Europa League. ¿Lo curioso? En varias oportunidades, Isabel expresó su fanatismo por el cuadro de Londres.
Minuto de silencio en el entretiempo de Zurich-Arsenal, al llegar la noticia del fallecimiento de Isabel II.
La última reina inglesa supo reconocer su simpatía por los gunners. QEPD. pic.twitter.com/ZJlgdzM4y1
— Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) September 8, 2022
En este sentido, antes del segundo tiempo contra el Zurich hubo un minuto de silencio en su honor en Suiza. Ocurrirá lo mismo más tarde en el encuentro del Manchester United ante la Real Sociedad en el mítico Old Trafford y no se descarta la suspensión de la fecha de este fin de semana en la Premier League.
RESPETUOSO MINUTO DE SILENCIO EN SUIZA. Jugadores de Arsenal, Zurich y los hinchas presentes y un momento de luto tras el fallecimiento de la Reina Isabel II. pic.twitter.com/ZTSX9rDv1n
— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) September 8, 2022
LOS MENSAJES DE LOS CLUBES Y DE LA PREMIER LEAGUE
The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/UlaLXEOdke
— Premier League (@premierleague) September 8, 2022
The club has issued a statement regarding this evening’s game at Old Trafford, following the death of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II.
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022
Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB
— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2022