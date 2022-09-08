La noticia conmocionó al mundo entero y el ambiente del fútbol no fue la excepción. A sus 96 años falleció Isabel II, la monarca británica murió en el castillo de Balmoral. Al unísono, el Arsenal Football Club se encontraba disputando su partido por la UEFA Europa League. ¿Lo curioso? En varias oportunidades, Isabel expresó su fanatismo por el cuadro de Londres.

En este sentido, antes del segundo tiempo contra el Zurich hubo un minuto de silencio en su honor en Suiza. Ocurrirá lo mismo más tarde en el encuentro del Manchester United ante la Real Sociedad en el mítico Old Trafford y no se descarta la suspensión de la fecha de este fin de semana en la Premier League.

LOS MENSAJES DE LOS CLUBES Y DE LA PREMIER LEAGUE

The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/UlaLXEOdke

The club has issued a statement regarding this evening’s game at Old Trafford, following the death of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II.

Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB

