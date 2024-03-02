ghswfxdxwaeltlt

Show del Inter Miami: la franquicia de David Beckham goleó en el clásico de Florida al Orlando City.

Luis Suárez y Lionel Messi se despacharon con dobletes uno en cada mitad. Fue el debut en las redes para el Pistolero en Las Garzas.

El encuentro fue correspondiente a la tercera jornada de la temporada regular de la MLS.Inter Miami sigue invicto (dos victorias y un empate) y es líder de la Conferencia Este.

El doblete de Suárez

El doblete de Messi