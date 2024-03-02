Show del Inter Miami: la franquicia de David Beckham goleó en el clásico de Florida al Orlando City.

Luis Suárez y Lionel Messi se despacharon con dobletes uno en cada mitad. Fue el debut en las redes para el Pistolero en Las Garzas.

El encuentro fue correspondiente a la tercera jornada de la temporada regular de la MLS.Inter Miami sigue invicto (dos victorias y un empate) y es líder de la Conferencia Este.

Publicidad

El doblete de Suárez

Gressel to Suárez to the back of the net to give us the early lead! 👏#MIAvORL | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/y8DFY1K7In — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024

Gressel and Suárez do it AGAIN to double the lead 🔥🔥#MIAvORL | 2-0 pic.twitter.com/79DJxKFxmj — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024 Publicidad

El doblete de Messi

A4⃣for4⃣deal going on at @chase_stadium💥 Jordi 🤝 Messi for the fourth of the match #MIAvORL | 4-0 pic.twitter.com/As9fWdVRL9 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024 Publicidad